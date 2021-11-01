Are Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson an Item?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spend Halloween together, and they were holding hands!

Kardashian was seen with Davidson at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park in California, in a. photo shared on social media, the pair are seen holding hands while on a rollercoaster.

The duo went out with Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her new fiancé drummer Travis Barker.

And earlier this month, Pete and Kim shared an on-screen kiss while doing a sketch for Saturday Night Live on an episode she hosted

However, a source revealed Kim and Davidson, “They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time. It’s just friends hanging out.''

The comic is known as one of Hollywood’s most unlikely ladies’ men, having previously dated Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and “Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor.

Meanwhile, Kim who is following her dad's footsteps as she studies law, is now going through a divorce with the artist previously known as Kanye West who has legally changed his name to Ye.