Are The Sunflowers Kylie Jenner Received on Valentines Day From Travis Scott?

And while she might be officially single, it seems someone didn't want Kylie Jenner to go without.

Taking to her Instagram Kylie shared images of a room filled to the brim with yellow sunflowers - which she tagged her 'favorite flower'.

In one shot, the 22-year-old makeup mogul can be seen standing among the field of freshly cut sunflowers in the foyer of her Calabasas mansion.

​

​

'Hi,' captioned the reality star as she casually posed before a giant circular mirror.

She showed off the details of her impressive arrangement on her Instagram story.

Stormi can be seen in the short clips running through a yellow rose archway and taking in the floral wonders.

Beyond and around the arch were rows and rows of blooming sunflowers that nearly consumed Kylie's foyer and living space.

​

​

The sunflower path ended at a slumber party style set-up consisting of a couch filled with pillows and candles.

The entire setting had a dreamy feel due to the diffused purple back lighting.

'Dreaming,' notated Jenner over one of the story's clips.

The extravagance of the gesture looked suspiciously similar to the out of this world arrangement of roses ex beau Travis bestowed upon Kylie last year.

Then, Scott provided Jenner with a picturesque present consisting of giant heart shaped rose arrangements that paved an arched pathway from her doorway to her living area.

Interestingly, Scott and Jenner have been spending plenty of time together in recent weeks.

Indeed the two have shared brief glimpses of one another on their Instagram Stories, both out partying, and at home co-parenting two-year-old daughter Stromi.

She threw a 'girls only' Valentine's day party, where sister Khloe and her nearly two-year-old daughter True were in attendance.

The event, held at Jenner's home, featured numerous craft stations, as well as decadent red and pink desserts, savory share plates, and a vast quantity of heart shaped balloons.

​

For the occasion, the 22-year-old sported a honey toned wig that cascaded down to her stomach.

She showed off the new look for her boy-free Valentine's Day brunch on Instagram with the caption, 'new vibe' followed by a black heart emoji.