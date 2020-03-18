Are We Going 'Into the Unknown?' Honeymaren From Frozen II Actress "Rachel Mathews" Tests Positive for Coronavirus!

In the past few hours, Frozen II actress Rachel Mathews, who plays the character Honeymaren, revealed that she tested positive for Coronavirus via Instagram Stories.

Rachel wrote:

"Hey guys, I tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine the last week. Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise. I'm feeling better but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some."





Mathews added a specific Highlight to her Instagram account of the symptoms she's been facing, along with some important tips on how to deal with the virus.

Rachel Matthews joins Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko and "Game of Thrones" star Kristofer Hivju who all tested positive for Coronavirus.



