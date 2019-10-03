Are You Happy Now! Bullying Takes Down Syrian Actress Amal Arafa

Syrian actress Amal Arafa announced that she's retiring from social networking sites after being bullied with hurtful and sarcastic comments.





"To friends, I did not remove anyone but I will say good bye to you with this nice video of my daughter (my soul), and I will devote myself to my life and career, until we meet again," she wrote on her official Facebook page.

Arafa continued: "Tomorrow at 11 in the afternoon I will close the page till further notice according to God's willing. My wishes for you with kindness and goodness and getting away from bullying against each other. So long, with my love."