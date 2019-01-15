Ariana Grande Adds a New Pokemon Tattoo to Her Collection

Ariana Grande Adds Another Tattoo to Her Collection (Source : arianagrande / Instagram)

She is no stranger to going under the tattoo gun, boasting around 30 inkings.

And Ariana Grande stunned as she added a quirky new tattoo to her collection on Sunday.

The Thank u, next singer, 25, unveiled the intricate tattoo of Pokémon Eevee, which has rabbit like ears and a furry ruff, on her arm.

Tagging her tattoo artist in the snap, she wrote: 'I've wanted this for so long. thank you sm.'

Explaining her motivations behind the tattoo, the brunette beauty admitted to a fan she'd spent 15 hours playing Pokémon's Let's Go Eevee on the Nintendo Switch.

She wrote: 'honestly. yesterday i had a day off and i played pokémon let’s go eevee for fifteen hours. honestly.' (sic)

In December 2018, the star showed off a new tattoo from her go-to artist Mira Mariah.

Grande took to Instagram Stories with a series of shots of the new ink, that reads 'Let's sing' in Japanese.

The Boca Raton, Florida native tagged Mariah, who has past affixed multiple tattoos to the musical artist.

In November, Ariana covered up her 'Pete' tattoo (for now ex fiance Pete Davidson) with a black heart - the same shape the SNL actor opted for when hiding his neck artwork.

Amid their whirlwind romance the former couple are believed to have gotten at least eleven tattoos between them, either matching or honoring the other.

But since the split, they have been slowly working their way back through the 'permanent' tokens, either altering or covering them up.

The 'reborn' tat that once ran along her thumb, for example, was last month replaced by an olive branch.

They both also had matching clouds on their fingers, and matching H2GKMO — an acronym for Ariana's favorite 'Honest to God, knock me out' catchphrase — on their right thumbs.

She had an 8418 tattooed on her foot to match the one Pete already had on his arm, in honor of his late firefighter father who was killed on 9/11, while he had 'Mille Tendresse' — a thousand tendernesses au Francais — to match the one she already had on the back of her neck.

Pete also famously got Ariana's bunny ears tattooed on his neck, as well as AG initials on his finger.

The couple split after a five month engagement, and six month relationship total in October 2018.