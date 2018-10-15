Ariana Grande and Fiance Pete Davidson Officially Call Off Engagement

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have split (Source: arianagrande / Instagram )

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have split.

The couple ended their four-month engagement over the weekend, sources have told TMZ.

Both parties have 'acknowledged' it simply 'wasn't the right time for them', the website reports.

Sources say that the duo, who went public with their romance in May, 'still have love for each other, but things are over romantically.'

The Blast reported that sources close to the former couple said that Ariana 'needs time to 'work on herself.''

Broken hearts: TMZ reports that the couple 'still have love for each other, but things are over romantically'

Tats gone: The last time the couple was spotted together, Pete's tattoo of bunny ears, that he got for Ariana had been covered up and turned into a heart

Despite their brief relationship together, the couple was never shy about showing PDA.

Over the summer the couple moved into a swanky $16 million dollar apartment in Manhattan together.

Pete opened up about the couple's relationship and their new apartment in August during an interview with GQ; an interview, the comedian joked at the time wouldn't have happened had he not been linked with Grande.

'GQ wouldn't hit me up if I didn't recently get engaged to a super-famous person,' he quipped.

GQ wouldn't hit me up if I didn't recently get engaged to a super-famous person:' Pete joked that his newfound mega fame was only because he was engaged to the A-lister

The Staten Island native told the mag that Ariana had foot the bill for the pricey home and even stocked the fridge. He joked that the was lucky to get to live there.

'She's really sweet. She's like, "This is our house," and I'm like, "You're very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here,"' Pete said in the interview.

He added: 'She's like, "We're getting married!" And I'm like, "I know, thank you for letting me stay here."'

The question of where Pete will get to stay moving forward has yet to be answered.

The couple had been nearly inseparable during their whirlwind romance and up until this week.

It's been a difficult time for the God is a Woman hitmaker as she dealt with the sudden death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who she split up with shortly before embarking on a romance with the Saturday Night Live funny man.

Miller was found dead from a suspected drug overdose at his home in Los Angeles on September 7.

The Self Care rapper dated Grande from 2016 until May of 2018.

The same month of their breakup, Miller crashed his Mercedes SUV into a pole and fled the scene. He was later arrested for a DUI and hit and run.

At the time of his DUI, trolls harassed Grande online and blamed her for causing him to drive under the influence.

Taking time: Following the death of Mac Miller, Ariana took a step back from the spotlight and Pete stood by her side

Missing out: Pete skipped the Emmy Awards to stay by Ariana's side; He won, along with the cast of SNL, for Variety Sketch Series

Following his passing earlier this month, the singer was once again victimized by Mac's fans online who held her responsible for his apparent overdose.

On the day that the news broke of his death, the singer was forced to disable the comments on her Instagram account due to the vicious and vile comments by trolls.

Since then the pop star has cancelled numerous public appearances.

Ariana and Pete both bowed out of appearing at the Emmy Awards in September due to her desire to stay away from the spotlight.

The SNL star was nominated for and won the award for Variety Sketch Series that night along with the cast of the show but was not there to accept the award.

On Friday of this week, Grande announced another split.

The singer confirmed that she is taking a break from music as she told fans she's 'been through hell.'

After she posted a three minute video of her pet pig (that she got with Davidson) at the time that she had promised a new music video.

A n annoyed fan called her 'lazy' for not releasing the music and was irritated about the piglet post.

'This era is beautiful to me but idk,' Ariana hit back at the commenter. 'Been thru hell and back and I'm doing my best to keep going.'

She added, 'Thought this would make u laugh while u wait for the real one bc i took a break to take care of myself for a lil while. My b.'

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Whirlwind Relationship: A Timeline May 9: Reports surfaced that Ariana and Mac Miller had broken up May 16: Pete divulged in an interview that he had split from his girlfriend Cazzie David May 17: Mac Miller gets arrested for DUI after crashing his Mercedes; Ariana was subsequently attacked on social media and blamed for his downward spiral May 20: People reported that Pete and Ariana were spotted backstage at the Billboard Music Awards getting cozy and being 'lovey dovey' May 30: The couple posted their first of many adorable photos together, making it 'Instagram official.' The pair donned Hogwarts robes June 2: Pete gets two new tattoos in honor of Ariana - her signature bunny ears under his own ear and an 'AG' on his hand Early June: Rumors started swirling that the couple had already gotten engaged June 14: Engagement palooza begins and friends of the pair start discussing their impending union June 15: Both Pete and Ariana showcase her new sparkling pear shaped diamond ring on social media - on the post, Pete wrote 'u know what you’d dream it be like ? it’s better than that' June 17: During a Twitter Q&A Ariana reveals that she named a new song 'Pete' June 20: Pete confirmed the engagement on The Tonight Show and called their relationship 'lit'

June 26: Ariana posted a photo showing that Pete was her cell phone background

July 1: Photos surfaced showing '8148' tattooed on Ariana's foot which was the badge number of Pete's father who died in the 9/11 attacks

July 12: Another day, another tattoo. Ariana showed off that she got Pete's name inked on her ring finger

August 20: The couple showcased a ton of PDA at the MTV VMAs

August 23: Pete told a room full of college students at Auburn University that 'I’m very lucky. And my d**k‘s forever hard.'

September 7: Mac Miller was found dead in his Los Angeles area home of an apparent drug overdose; fans attacked Ariana again and blamed her for his passing; she disabled the comments on Instagram

September 17: Pete skipped the Emmy Awards where he was nominated for SNL (which won) because Ariana needed time out of the spotlight

October 9: People reported that the couple was wrapping up details on their pre-nup

October 10: Pete is spotted with his bunny ears tattoo transformed into a heart

October 14: News broke that the couple had broken things off and called off their engagement