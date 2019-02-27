Ariana Grande and Halsey to Perform on Heart Radio Music Awards
The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live on Fox (Source: iamhalsey, arianagrande / Instagram)
The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature performances from Ariana Grande and Halsey.
iHeartRadio announced Wednesday Grande, 25, and Halsey, 24, will take the stage March 14 at the awards show in Los Angeles.
The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live on Fox. Alicia Keys, Garth Brooks, John Legend and Kacey Musgraves will also perform during the ceremony.
"Presenting the performers at the 2019 #iHeartAwards! @aliciakeys / @ArianaGrande / @halsey / @garthbrooks / @johnlegend / @KaceyMusgraves," iHeartRadio tweeted.
Who are you most excited to see? Buy your tickets now: https://t.co/TGHOJSvUJM pic.twitter.com/niScHprL50
iHeartRadio also said Taylor Swift will be honored at the awards show. The singer will receive the Tour of the Year award in recognition of her Reputation world tour.
"Big congratulations to @taylorswift13 who will be receiving the 'Tour of the Year' award at the 2019 #iHeartAwards for her 'reputation' tour! Can't wait to celebrate at the show!" the post reads.
Buy your tickets now: https://t.co/TGHOJSejlc pic.twitter.com/IZU1B5r5oC
iHeartRadio previously announced Keys, Brooks and Halsey will be honored with special awards during the ceremony. Keys will receive the Innovator Award, Brooks the Artist of the Decade Award and Halsey the Fangirls Award.
Grande released her fifth studio album, Thank U, Next, this month. Her single "7 Rings" is topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a fifth consecutive week.
