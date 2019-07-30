Ariana Grande Apologises For 'JonBenet Ramsey' Joke

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Ariana's friend Doug Middlebrook, shared a photo of a tabloid magazine with Ramsey - the six-year-old pageant queen who was brutally murdered at her home in 1996 - with the caption: "No one has done more covers".





Ariana, 26, commented; "i cant WAIT for this to be your halloween look" and her friend replied: "working on it already".



However, fans were quick to point out how outrageous it was to make jokes about a murdered child and Ariana subsequently issued an apology.



She said: "yeah no i deleted it very quickly and understand that it's not at all funny. this was out of pocket and i sincerely apologize (sic)."



This is not the first time Ariana has been caught up in controversy; in 2015 she issued an apology for her bizarre behavior at a donut shop after she licked a number of the bakery items which were on display and also said she hated America.



She said: "First of all, my behavior was very offensive and I apologized. There's no excuse, or there's nothing to justify it. I think as human beings, we all say and do things that we don't mean at all sometimes.



"That's how we grow and I've learned what it feels like to disappoint so many people who love and believe in you, and that's an excruciating feeling."



Joe Marin - who owns Wolfee Donuts in California - previously alleged that the 'Break Free' hitmaker was "rude" to his staff and licked two donuts before spitting on others.



He said: "She was looking around, and that's when I saw she was licking two of the donuts. Then she went to another tray that was on top and there was a tray of powdered donuts. So I zoomed (the camera) into her mouth, and the powdered ones, she did not lick them, she spit on those.



"She spit on one of them, and she dared that guy she was seeing (dancer Ricky Alvarez) and he spit on it, too. I saw they were getting a kick out of it."