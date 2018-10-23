Ariana Grande Believe Touring Will Help Her Heal

The singer has had a tough few months (Source: arianagrande / Instagram )

Ariana Grande wants to head out on tour in order to help her heal following her difficult year.



The 25-year-old singer has had a tough few months after her former boyfriend Mac Miller passed away in September, and she broke off her engagement to new beau Pete Davidson earlier this month.





And the star has now said she thinks that her "heart needs" to head out on the road in support of her latest album 'Sweetener' - which features a track named 'Pete Davidson' - in order to help her push past the tragedies she has suffered.



When one fan asked on Twitter: "any news about sweetener tour? if not pls don't stress about it ! we can wait / we want you to be actually ready to go on tour (sic)"



Ariana responded: "i'm ready [heart emoji] my heart needs it actually. finalizing a few more things but i'm tryna get em dates to u asap (sic)"



Previously, the 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker had said she was taking a break from music after having "been through hell".



The star had teased an "official video" for 'Sweetener' track 'Breathin', and when the clip turned out to be a three minute video of her pet pig Piggie Smalls, one fan branded the output as "lazy".



Ariana then fired back: "This era is beautiful to me but idk. Been thru hell and back and I'm doing my best to keep going.

"Thought this would make u laugh while u wait for the real one bc i took a break to take care of myself for a lil while. My b (Sic)"



Meanwhile, the 'God is a Woman' singer had previously spoken about her battle with anxiety when it comes to performing on stage, following the Manchester terror attack in May 2017 when 22 people were killed by a suicide bomber outside Manchester Arena after a concert she had performed in the venue.