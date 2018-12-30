Ariana Grande Cancels Show due to Health Issues
Grande announced that she had reconnected with her estranged dad (Source: arianagrande / Instagram )
Pop music star Ariana Grande has cancelled her Saturday show in Las Vegas.
"Vegas, I'm currently working through some health issues and am beyond sorry I won't be able to see u this weekend," Grande wrote in an Instagram Story post on Friday. "I love u and so look forward to seeing u and making it up to u next year."
Grande had been scheduled to perform at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan.
"Due to unforeseeable health reasons, Ariana Grande has canceled her show at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 29. Guests are able to receive a full refund on tickets through their specified point of purchase," the venue told E! News.
The singer's personal life has been in the media spotlight in recent months as she prepared for her "Sweetener" concert tour.
Grande this week announced on social media that she had reconnected with her estranged dad, Edward Butera.
She also broke up with comedian Pete Davidson in October and her former beau, rapper Mac Miller, died in September of an accidental drug overdose.
