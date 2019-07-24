Ariana Grande to Compete With Billie Eilish at The MTV VMA's

Pop superstars Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead the pack of the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards nominees.

MTV announced the list of nominations Tuesday, which also includes such acts as Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Cardi B and K-pop groups BTS and Black Pink.





Grande and Swift are up for 10 awards each, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop for "thank u, next" and "You Need to Calm Down," respectively.

Eilish and Lil Nas X follow with nine and eight nominations, respectively. The pair will compete for Best New Artist with Ava Max, H.E.R., Lizzo and Rosalia.

In addition, the 2019 awards show will feature two new categories, Best K-pop and Video for Good. BTS featuring Halsey, Black Pink, Monsta X featuring French Montana, TXT, NCT 127 and EXO are up for Best K-pop.

omg I finally got the list of #VMA nominees! If you’re a real fan, DM me for the next 30 mins and I’ll tell you who’s nominated. Ready…GO! 🚀

👇https://t.co/0vK9nDHrQG — Video Music Awards (@vmas) July 23, 2019

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards will air Aug. 26 on MTV. Sebastian Maniscalco will host the awards show live at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Fans can vote in 14 categories until Aug. 15.

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards nominees include:

Video of the Year

21 Savage ft. J. Cole - "a lot"

Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande - "thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers - "sucker"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down"

Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Song of the Year

Drake - "In My Feelings"

Ariana Grande - "thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers - "Sucker"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)

Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down"