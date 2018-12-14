Ariana Grande Inspires 'Imagine' Song From 'Failed' Relationships

Ariana Grande. (AFP/File)

Ariana Grande's forthcoming single "Imagine" was inspired by the star's "failed" relationships.

The 25-year-old singer said in an Instagram Stories post Tuesday that "Imagine" will explore "denial" after a breakup.

"a lot of this album mourns failed yet important, beautiful relationships in my life (as well as celebrates growth/exploring new independence," Grande told fans.

"but for those of you asking about imagine: i would say if 'thank u, next' = acceptance... 'imagine' = denial. hope that makes sense," she said.

Grande elaborated on Twitter after a fan asked if "Imagine" explains "what's next after a breakup and how to get through it."

"kind of like... pretending it never ended. denial. but i look forward to you hearing it and having your own experience with it. you may take away something totally different and specific to your life!" Grande responded.

Grande later told fans "Imagine" is more "vulnerable" of a song than "Thank U, Next" and "Seven Rings."

"i think it'll balance the energy between thank u, next and seven rings nicely as those are super self assured/commanding and this one is more vulnerable/unsure," she tweeted. "i wanted to mix up the energy a lil bit as both of those themes are equally prevalent on the album/in my life rn."

Grande released "Thank U, Next" in November. The song is about her previous relationships and names several of her exes, including Pete Davidson and Mac Miller.