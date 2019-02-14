Ariana Grande releases Valentine's Day Merchandise

There are also three different versions of candy hearts (Source: Arianagrande / Instagram )

Ariana Grande is kicking off Valentine's Day with new merchandise available on her official website.

The 25 year old singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, revealing a number of products would be available on her official website Shop.ArianaGrande.com at midnight eastern time.

'Happy valentine’s day,' Grande began. 'Tons of limited #thankunext items are available now,' she added.

Among the items now available for purchase is a heart-shaped pillow which reads Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored,' which comes in pink or black and costs $50.

There is also a Thank U, Next 'burn book' which also comes with a digital album of Thank U, Next, which goes for $20.

There are also Thank U, Next shot glass sets (which come in pink or black) that also come with a digital album and costs $14.

There are also three different versions of candy hearts, which also come with a digital album and cost $12.

The first is a pink box that reads Thank U, Next, the second is a black box reading Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored, with the third a 'tabloid version.'

For fans who enjoy retro merchandise, there is also a 7" vinyl single plus a digital single ($8), and a cassette single/digital single combo ($6) for Break Up With Your Girlfriend.

For those who are looking for merchandise to add to your closet, there are a number of different shirts and sweatshirts available.

There is a Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored cropped crew neck with a digital album that costs $50.

There is also a sock pack with two pairs of pink socks and a digital album which costs $35

There are also a number of different sweatshirt designs for Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored and Thank U, Next, which come with a digital album and cost $50.

There are also longsleeved t-shirts + digital album combos for $40, a still hoodie with a shot of Ariana and a digital album for $55 and 7 Rings crewneck sweatshirts plus digital albums for $50.

The entire Thank U, Next album is available in a vinyl/digital combo ($26), CD/digital ($13), cassette/digital ($14) and just a digital album ($12), along with a F***ing Grateful hoodie/digital album for $55.

