Ariana Grande Shares Behind The Scenes Snaps From 'Positions' Music Video

And on Sunday, Ariana Grande shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from the music video for the track, also titled Positions, that premiered on October 23.

She channeled a Jackie Kennedy-esque sixties look in much of the video and that's the image she posted to her Instagram and Twitter.

In several of the images, she poses with gloved hands cradling her face that's made up with super long eye lashes, thick penciled-in brows and pink lip color.

A couple of other snaps show her being attended to by a masked up crew member and holding the clapperboard for the next take on the Positions music video.

The video was produced by Freenjoy, the production company founded in 2014 by Grammy award-winning producer Nathan Scherrer.

​

Next up for Grande, 27, is an appearance on Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special set to premiere on Apple TV+ on December 4.

In the special, Grande joins Carey and fellow musical guest Jennifer Hudson for a rendition of Carey's 2010 track Oh Santa!

The track will also be released as a single.

Meanwhile, the full soundtrack will be released exclusively through Apple Music on December 4 before becoming more widely available from December 11.