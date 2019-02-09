Ariana Grande Slammed Grammy Producers for 'Stifling' her Creativity

Ariana Grande (Twitter)

Sharon Osbourne is "so proud" of Ariana Grande after she slammed Grammy producers for "stifling" her creativity.





The 25-year-old singer pulled out of her scheduled appearance at glitzy award ceremony on Sunday (10.02.19) after a disagreement with the event organisers, and later took to Twitter to claim her "creativity and self expression was stifled" by Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich.

And now, 66-year-old television personality Sharon has heaped praise on the 'God Is A Woman' hitmaker for "standing up to those antiquated old farts".

She wrote: "Nobody tells @ArianaGrande what to sing. I'm so proud of you for standing up to those antiquated old farts who produce the #Grammy Awards telecast and run the Recording Academy. As my kids would say 'they're all dinosaurs!' (sic)"

Ariana slammed Ken on Twitter earlier this week when she shared pictures of an interview he'd given in which he claimed she couldn't "pull something together" in enough time.

She wrote: "i've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.

"i offered 3 different songs. it's about collaboration. it's about feeling supported. it's about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it's just a game y'all.. and i'm sorry but that's not what music is to me. (sic)"

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' singer - who is nominated for two awards, Best Pop Vocal Performance for 'God Is a Woman' and Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Sweetener' - was originally believed to have pulled out after producers refused to let her perform new track '7 Rings', and insisted they would be choosing her second song for her.