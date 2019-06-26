Ariana Grande to Star in Netflix's 'Prom'

An all-star cast including Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, James Corden, Nicole Kidman and others, are set to star in Ryan Murphy's film adaptation of Broadway musical The Prom for Netflix.





Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key and Andrew Rannells are also set to star in the project directed and produced by Murphy.

The Prom, which debuted at New York's Longacre Theatre in November after first premiering in Atlanta, follows a female teenager in Indiana who wants to bring her girlfriend to prom.

A group protests the school after they are not allowed to attend the dance. Streep will portray Dee Dee Allen, a Broadway actress who joins Corden's Barry Glickman, Kidman's Angie Dickinson and Rannells' Trent Oliver in championing the teenager's cause in order to revitalize their careers.

Grande will star as Alyssa whose mother is the head of the school's PTA.

Awkwafina will appear as the Broadway group's publicist Ms. Sheldon with Key as Streep's love interest.

The musical is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel with a book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin.

Matthew Sklar composed the music with lyrics by Beguelin. Casey Nicholaw served as director and choreographer.

"The Prom is one of the most uplifting, heartfelt and special musicals I have ever seen on Broadway. It's truly an original that celebrates underdogs and says in a loving spectacular way that LGBTQ rights are human rights," Murphy said in April.

Murphy, known for his work on American Horror Story, Glee, Nip and Tuck and American Crime Story, signed a multi-year deal to produce new shows and films for Netflix in February 2018.