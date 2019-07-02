Ariana Grande Thanks Her Fans For Influencing Her Success

The pop superstar hit the stage for a rousing show in Columbus, Ohio as part of her massive Sweetener World Tour.





She also hit her social media hard, sharing a flurry of pictures and videos.

Of course, all of this activity comes amid a report that she and other Scooter Braun clients were told not to weigh-in publicly on his drama with Taylor Swift, which was set off by his purchase of her old music catalog.

One of the Break Free'singer's last posts of the day was a series of black-and-white photos on her Instagram Story that showed her striking a number of poses.

Dressed in a baggy sweatshirt, Grande has her eyes seductively shut as she lifts her arms lifted up into the air.

She wore her long brown hair in her trademark high ponytail.

About an hour earlier she showed the love and wrote, 'thank u, columbus i love you,' to the fans who attended her concert at the Schottenstein Center in Ohio.

There were also some snaps of the team of young people who were registering voters during her tour, as well as images of her performing alongside her dancers.

Grande also commented on the Recording Industry Association Of America's acknowledgement that her 'Thank U, Next album is the only Platinum album so far this year!'

'holy s***. so incredibly grateful,' she began in the caption of the RIAA post.

'thank you so much listening and for loving something that was quite hard (but also v fun at times) to make.... thank you for showing me that i'm not alone in the events that have caused me pain and that it's okay to share and open up sometimes,' she added.

'i appreciate you all so much and am endlessly grateful for the consistent love and support you’ve shown me and this project. i love youuuuuuu. thank you.'

As for the Swift-Braun drama, Grande is reportedly 'frustrated by the whole thing' and that she wants to speak out and give her point of view but Braun 'is encouraging all of his acts to stay out of it,' according to Variety.

Initially Grande congratulated Braun on his $300 million acquisition of Big Machine Records acquisition but the post was later deleted .

The No Tears Left To Cry songstress also appeared to withdraw any public show of support for her manager after Swift complained she felt 'grossed out' knowing the music mogul will own the recordings of her first six albums.

The You Need To Calm Down singer also accused Braun of 'bullying' her, and that she was never given a change to buy them herself.

Grande is one of a number of artists managed by the 38-year-old entrepreneur, including Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, Dan + Shay, Karlie Kloss, and others.

Both Bieber and Lovato spoke out in support of their manager, not long after the story of Swift's grievances broke on Sunday.

Lovato wrote in an Instagram Story post that Braun is a 'good man' and that she is 'grateful' for him.

On the other side: Nicki Minaj, Adele, Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, Rihanna, Lana Del Rey, Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello are among the high-profile names who reportedly stopped following Braun on social media since the feud began.

Gomez's mom Mandy Teefey has spoken out to defend the ME! hitmaker and praised her for 'speaking out' about the deal.

She shared part of Swift's Tumblr post on Instagram and wrote: 'I wish I could give you a big hug right now! Thank you for speaking out about this and teaching future young artist about protecting themselves. I don't understand the pleasure of power plays to simply hurt people!

'To deny you the option to own your blood, sweat and tears, especially as a young woman who shared growing up in front of the world, is heartbreaking!!'

Braun's wife, Yael Cohen, called out the 29-year-old pop star and insisted she knew about the deal before it was made public.

She also slammed the singer for calling her husband a bully.

Afterward, Teefey asked her to meet up in private for a 'mom to mom' meeting via Instagram caption.

She added: '@yael I would love to have a mom to mom meeting in private, drink some tea and have some real talk!! XO (sic)'

Singer Halsey also announced her support for Swift in a pink-toned Twitter post, citing the Love Story singer as 'a huge reason why [she] always insisted to write [her] own music.'

In her original Tumblr post, Swift was saddened by the takeover of her former label but she hopes by speaking out, she will help others 'learn about how to better protect themselves in a negotiation.'

She concluded: 'Thankfully, I am now signed to a label that believes I should own anything I create. Thankfully, I left my past in Scott's hands and not my future. And hopefully, young artists or kids with musical dreams will read this and learn about how to better protect themselves in a negotiation. You deserve to own the art you make. I will always be proud of my past work. But for a healthier option, Lover will be out August 23. Sad and grossed out, Taylor (sic).'

Former Big Machine Records boss Scott Borchetta has disputed her account and insisted she was offered a new record deal which would have given her back all her 'assets,' including the master recordings.

He also implied she knew about the deal before it was announced, something which the Bad Blood hitmaker's representative later insisted wasn't the case.