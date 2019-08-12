Ariana Grande Thanks Her Fans For Their Ongoing Support

Ariana Grande, 26, spoke out on Instagram on Sunday to thank fans for their ongoing support this year.

The singer released not one, but two studio albums back-to-back. She released Sweetener back in 2018 and just six months later released her post-breakup album from her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson, Thank You, Next.

'Real protective wit my soul where ..... u been [a dream] got to drop so much music i love this year with so many people i love and that was made with so much love. i'm a grateful grateful girl. thank u all for listening and for supporting me and my friends,' she started out.

'what a special year it's been. stepping back to appreciate and to say thank u. we get so wrapped up in our other s**t / in schedules and work etc that we forget to do that sometimes but .... thank uuuuu.

instead of focusing on what could be better or what is currently making you anxious, say thank u for what u already have. what u put your energy into expands. spend it wisely.'

That wasn't all, the star also reminisced on Twitter on Saturday her eight year anniversary signing with Republic Records.

'Signed to @republicrecords eight years ago today and released my debut album six years ago ... thankful for my republic family and deeply proud of every project we've released together. music is the most special thing in the world. thank u for believing in me and my voice,' she wrote.

Before her latest two albums she has previously released, Yours Truly in 2013 and My Everything in 2014.

Back in 2017, a suicide bomber targeted the 7 Rings singer's Manchester concert leaving 22 people dead.

And in 2018 her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller passed away from a drug overdose shortly after she had gotten engaged to her now ex-fiancé Pete Davidson.

'My friends were like, 'Come! We're gonna have a fun summer [in New York.]' And then I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction. It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn't know him. I'm like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don't trust myself with the life stuff,' she told Vogue earlier this year.