Ariana Grande Wears Skimpy Lingerie as She Teases Her '7 Rings' Music Video
She recently released the hit tune Thank U, Next.
And on Wednesday, Ariana Grande shared a sultry snap of herself in lingerie for her teaser of her upcoming song 7 Rings.
The 25-year-old dropped fans' jaws as she flashed skin in the countdown to her upcoming video 7 Rings.
Wow: Ariana Grande rocked skimpy lingerie as she counted down the final days to her new release 7 Rings
In one shot, the Thank U, Next stunner leans over a table, empty glass in hand, eyes closed, head down, hair in a high pony.
The strap of her La Perla lacy pink bra meanwhile sits provocatively off her shoulder.
A countdown clock revealed there was less than 48 hours until the song's release on Friday.
The song was inspired by Ariana going to a jewelry shop and buying seven engagement rings for her pals after she split from fiance Pete Davidson in October, TMZ reported.
A song and music video aren't Ariana's only new addition this week; on Sunday she unveiled an adorable new tattoo of the Pokemon Eevee.
Tagging her tattoo artist in the snap, she wrote: 'I've wanted this for so long. thank you sm.'
Explaining her motivations behind the tattoo, the brunette beauty admitted to a fan she'd spent 15 hours playing Pokémon's Let's Go Eevee on the Nintendo Switch.
She wrote: 'honestly. yesterday i had a day off and i played pokémon let’s go eevee for fifteen hours. honestly.' (sic).
