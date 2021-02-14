Ariana Grande's "34+35 Remix" Trends on Youtube With More Than 13M Views in One Day

It was trending at No. 1 on the website Saturday.

Directed by Stephan Kohli, the 4-minute clip shows Grande, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion lounging by a pool and enjoying a sleepover in a luxurious hotel.

Actress Kerry Washington photoshopped herself into a photo of the trio sipping champagne and tweeted it to Grande Friday.

"Hey @ArianaGrande @theestallion @DojaCat if there is a 34+35 remix to the remix...I am available! Just wanted to throw that out there," Washington wrote.

Hey @ArianaGrande @theestallion @DojaCat if there is a 34+35 remix to the remix…I am available! Just wanted to throw that out there 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/j9fvK5dOYx — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) February 12, 2021

Grande retweeted the post, replying, "omg," with heart and crying emojis.

The original "34 + 35" appears on Grande's sixth studio album, Positions, which was released in October and currently ranks at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart. Grande released the remix of the song with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion in January.