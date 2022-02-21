An Armed Alexandra Daddario's Stalker Gets Arrested Outside Her Home

LAPD arrested an armed stalker in front of Alexandra Daddario's LA house.

The stalker was standing in front of the star's house screaming and talking about Alexandra, resulting with an arrest from the Los Angeles Police Department, and finding a loaded pistol with the man.

It is still unknown wether Alexandra herself or her fiancé were inside the house.

The incident took place around 11 a.m. local time on February 19, and the man was revealed to be 24-year-old David Adam Carko from Colorado.

Carko's bail was set at $35,000. Somebody had called 911 when the disturbance began, but it was unclear if Daddario was the one who placed the call.

The actress got engaged in December 2021 to 52-year old producer Andrew Form.

Daddario appeared as Annabeth in the "Percy Jackson" franchise in the early 2010s, she is also famous for her role in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D as well as Baywatch.