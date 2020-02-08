Is Artist Bushra the First Egyptian to Be Infected With Corona? Look What She Posted on Instagram

A Lebanese website published a story about the fact that the artist, Bushra, was infected with Corona virus, due to her being ill during the past hours, and was subsequently transferred to the hospital.
However, Bushra's sister denied the news, confirming that dyspnea was behind her undergoing some medical exams.
From her side, Bushra posted a picture for herself on Instagram where she was residing in the hospital captioning it:
"Thanks to all the friends, colleagues, and the public who overwhelmed me their care and questions about my health. Thank God I am fine and I left the hospital yesterday after spending three days because I suffered from seasonal allergies that were not treated properly at first, resulting in acute asthma and difficulty breathing.
Thanks a lot to my treating doctor, Imad Awad, who dealt with the matter in time and treated me, because he knew the nature of the condition for three years.
I urge you not to publish useless rumors that will only cause unnecessary confusion ... I am currently at home receiving the rest of the treatment required according to the doctor’s instructions .... Thank you."
شكرا لكل الاصدقاء و الزملاء والجمهور اللى غمرنى باهتمامه و السؤال على صحتى .انا الحمدلله بخير و تركت المستشفى امس بعد قضاء ثلاثة ايام نظرا لانى مريضة حساسية موسمية لم تعالج بشكل صحيح ادت الى حساسية ربوية حادة و صعوبة تنفس و كل الشكر لطبيبى المعالج د.عماد عوض الذى تدارك الامر فى الوقت المناسب وعالجنى لانه يعلم طبيعة الحالة منذ ثلاثة سنوات. ارجو عدم نشر اشاعات ليس منها اى فائدة سوى احداث بلبلة لا داعى لها ...انا حاليا فى المنزل اتلقى باقى العلاج ومطلوب الراحة طبقا لتعليمات الطبيب....شكرًا.
© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)