Arwa Gouda Deletes REVEALING Picture 3 Minutes After Posting It!

Egyptian star Arwa Jouda stunned her followers with a bold image in a revealing dress.





The actress quickly deleted it after 3 minutes only, as it seems that she uploaded it on Instagram by mistake before she was alerted by followers.

In the picture, Arwa Gouda wears a daring black dress that reveals her entire back, while a scarf is placed on her arm that is decorated with a gold heart chain.

Some even believe that the Egyptian star was photographed without a dress and only the scarf, in a manner that is similar to Kate Winslet in Titanic film when the heroine was painted wearing a diamond necklace only by Jack, Leonardo DiCaprio's character.

Gouda deleted the picture immediately after she discovered she publicly shared it with all her followers.

Arwa Gouda still did not comment or state the reason for posting and then deleting the image, and she ignored all the comments on it before deleting it.

It is noteworthy that Arwa Gouda has recently starred in the series "Sane Al Ahlam" (Dreammaker), which was screened in the 2019 Ramadan season alongside stars Maxim Khalil, Elie Metri, Rana Risha, Tony Issa, Mai Selim and Jessy Abdo. The series was directed by Mohammed Abdul Aziz.