Asala Mourns The Death of Her Late Father

Asala took to Twitter to ask fans to pray for her late father.

The artist shared a tribute on her social media: 'Rest in Peace dad, and all the good people who passed away'.

She added: 'I hope that you pray for his soul and all the souls we lost so gates of heaven can open for them'

Earlier, Asala celebrated the marriage of her daughter Sham Al-Dahabi in a ceremony held in Cairo.

الله يرحم أبي وكلّ الطيبين اللي متله اللي سبقونا وبتمنّى عليكم تقروا الفاتحه على روحه وروح كلّ الغوالي الّلي بندعي لهم تكون الجنّه مثواهم آمين ياربّ العالمين — Assala (@AssalaOfficial) April 12, 2022

The celebration featured A-listers such as Tamer Hosni, Elissa, Rami Sabri, Mohammad Osama, in addition to journalist Radwa Al-Sherbiny and many others.

In another news, Rami Sabri recently announced the news of a new collaboration with Asala, as he shared a picture of the duo with a caption that read: 'coming soon'