  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Asala Mourns The Death of Her Late Father

Asala Mourns The Death of Her Late Father

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published April 14th, 2022 - 09:01 GMT
Earlier, Asala celebrated the marriage of her daughter
Earlier, Asala celebrated the marriage of her daughter
Highlights
Asala asked fans to pray for her late father

Asala took to Twitter to ask fans to pray for her late father. 

The artist shared a tribute on her social media: 'Rest in Peace dad, and all the good people who passed away'. 

She added: 'I hope that you pray for his soul and all the souls we lost so gates of heaven can open for them' 

Earlier, Asala celebrated the marriage of her daughter Sham Al-Dahabi in a ceremony held in Cairo. 

The celebration featured A-listers such as Tamer Hosni, Elissa, Rami Sabri, Mohammad Osama, in addition to journalist Radwa Al-Sherbiny and many others.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ramy Sabry (@ramysabry8)

In another news, Rami Sabri recently announced the news of a new collaboration with Asala, as he shared a picture of the duo with a caption that read: 'coming soon'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ramy Sabry (@ramysabry8)

 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...