Asala's Daughter Sham Al Dahabi Ties The Knot

On Saturday, singer Asala commented on the wedding of her daughter, Sham Al-Dhahabi, to the Egyptian young man Ahmed Helal.

The lavish wedding ceremony was held on Friday in a Giza hotel, and was attended by a large number of stars.

Asala expressed her happiness with her daughter's marriage, explaining her great pride in her, saying: "O Sham, thank you, daughter of the soul, for the pride in which you have showered me with your success, the sweetness of your heart, and the love of the whole world for you."

And Asala shared a picture of the wedding on Instagram, and said: "Happiness beyond happiness... seeing my daughter you are my world, seeing you happy with a man I share his mother's love with, good, polite and few are like him, may God make you happy and see all the good, happiness and good friends and God protect you.''

She continued: 'I am happy for your success for a lifetime, and thank you, daughter of the soul, for the pride in which you have showered me with your success, the sweetness of your heart, and the love of the world is all for you.''

The artist Tamer Hosni had revived the wedding ceremony, with the participation of a number of singing stars, including Elissa and Ramy Sabry.

During the participation of the media, Radwa El-Sherbiny and her dance with the bride, the artist Tamer Hosni surprised her by singing his famous song “Si El-Sayed”, amid the astonishment of Radwa El-Sherbiny, who could not contain herself from laughing, and jokingly shouted “Enough”, amid a follow-up from the singer Ramy Sabry, who stood smiling and followed the situation between Hosni and Radwa.

Radwa asks Tamer to sing another song, in protest against the song whose words express the strength and dominance of men, while Radwa El-Sherbiny tends in her positions and her program “She and Only” to emphasize the strength of women and their confrontation with men.