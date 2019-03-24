Aseel Omran's Simple Pricy Skirt Catches Attention in Dubai

Aseel Omran attended Dior fashion show with her sister (Source: aseel - Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Aseel Omran Disable alert for Dubai Disable alert for Dior Follow >

Aseel Omran's style was able to capture attention at the Dior fashion show in Dubai.

Aseel Omran appeared in a $6900 skirt from Dior, and she matched it with a plain design shirt and completed her elegance with a gold accessory.

Aseel Omran's appearance in the fashion show was one of the most striking, as she did not choose an evening dress like most of the other invited stars, and chose to attend the event in her own stylist which impressed her fans.

Aseel Omran attended the fashion show with her sister, Lujain Omran, who chose fuchsia and a purple coat for her look.

It is worth mentioning that fashion house Dior held a show for spring/summer 2019 in Dubai, that was attended by stars such asYousra, Mona Zaki, Nelly Karim, Cyrine Abdel Nour, and other Arab beauties.