Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Decide to go Their Separate Ways

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star and the 'Down' rapper have reportedly decided to end their romance after less than a year together, with Ashley unfollowing G-Eazy on social media.



And now a source has confirmed to E! News the pair have decided to go their separate ways.



The news will come as a shock as a source previously claimed the couple had "real chemistry".



An insider said: "G-Eazy and Ashley are in a great place.



"Friends of hers thought he might just be a rebellious rebound, but there's real chemistry between them. It looks like they are in it for the long haul."



And it has also been claimed that Ashley is "super serious" about her new beau.



The source shared of the couple: "Ashley and G-Eazy have become super serious. But not in terms of an engagement, marriage or a baby yet. They’re definitely having fun and doing well. They’re super comfortable with each other and have bonded a ton during the quarantine."



Before their split, the couple had been enjoying spending time together despite the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns, which has meant many people have been forced to stay at home.



A source said: "They have been staying in L.A. at her house mostly and have been to Miami for vacation. They have a very normal life together.



"They cook, work out, go on hikes and have friends over for dinner. When they’re together, they are very affectionate and there is a ton of sexual chemistry between them."



Before, Ashley was in a relationship with Cara Delevingne whilst G-Eazy dated Halsey.