Ashley Graham Admits She's a Multi Tasker

The 33-year-old model and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed baby Isaac into the world in January 2020 and Ashley has found she has to do “everything faster” for herself now in order to accommodate the tot’s needs.



She said: “When you’re a mom, you have to do everything faster – eat, sleep. I’m the ultimate multi-tasker nowadays.”



Although Ashley appreciated she got to have a lengthy maternity leave because of the shutdowns sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, she is ready for the world to go back to “normal” now.



The brunette beauty - who has been married to Justin since 2010 - told HELLO! magazine: “I was in Nebraska for six months of it.



“We were pretty good at not living in fear but we took precautions.



“I created new routines and had the maternity leave I never thought I would have.



“I spent time with family and, as there was so much heartache, there was so much more meaning too.



“You question, ‘Do I have to do it or do I want to do it?’



“I just hope we can go back to some kind of normal soon. It won’t ever go back to what it was, but it will hopefully be even better.”



Once Isaac is in bed, Ashley loves to “binge-watch” her favorite TV shows in order to unwind.



Speaking about her TV-watching habits, she said: “I love to binge-watch TV, that’s a big relaxer for me.



“Last night, I watched ‘The Undoing’ with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant and it is so good.

“Oh. My. God. It is weird and exciting. Each episode is a huge cliffhanger.”