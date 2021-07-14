Ashley Graham Announces She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child

by Alexandra Abumuhor

Ashley Graham is pregnant, expecting her second baby with husband Justin Ervin

She announced the news on Tuesday as she shared a picture -taken by her filmmaker Husband- of her showing off her growing baby bump as she stand in an empty field.

She wrote: "the past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us (sic)." She ended her caption by adding a red heart emoji.

A-list celebrities showed their excitement for Graham in the comment section, including the likes of Lizzo, Jessica Alba, Hailey Bieber, Jordyn woods and many more!

Ashley has wanted a sibling for Isaac for some time, previously revealed that she had been trying to get pregnant.

She said: "I would get pregnant yesterday if I could. I've 'accidentally' had unprotected sex while I'm ovulating just to see if I can while I'm breastfeeding."

Ashley and Her Husband tied the knot in 2010, and had their first child Isaac Menelik Giovanni in January 2020

Graham previously opened up about her experience with motherhood while celebrating Isaac's 1st birthday in January.