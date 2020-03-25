Ashley Graham Decides to do a Full Face of Make up to Her Online Meetings

The 32-year-old model is staying at home amidst the coronavirus pandemic but has decided to do a full face of make up to all her online meetings and video calls to stop the "brain fog" she has been feeling.



She wrote on Instagram: "Anyone else wearing full glam to zoom meetings and dinner with the family? ... But in all honesty, getting ready and feeling like I am in my routine for a few minutes of the day gave me a short escape from the brain fog I've been feeling. Wearing my @revlon Tropical Vibes collection (and trying to channel some warmer vibes in chilly Nebraska) (sic)"



Ashley is very open and honest about her body and she previously insisted modelling has given her a "platform" to deliver a message of positivity to other women around the world.



Ashley - who has her own podcast, called 'Pretty Big Deal' - said: "I think modelling gave me a platform in general and I think now more than ever, models have the opportunity to talk about things that are important to them, social issues. We have a platform now where we should be using it to change people's lives, to give information to people in whatever capacity that is for you. With this podcast, I have full control.



I own the narrative, and I think that there's something incredibly liberating about that. When it comes to fashion, I'm literally giving up my body and face to a company or to a magazine, who could edit me and in 'Pretty Big Deal', I'm unedited. I put myself on the line, I talk about felling insecure about my body and my ups and downs with food and men, family, it runs the gamut - and I think that people know when they're coming down and sitting on my couch, it's about truth and honesty."