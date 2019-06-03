Ashley Graham Reveals She's Insecure About Her Body

Although the curvy 31-year-old star is one of the world's top models, Ashley confessed she still has issues with her looks, specifically her "cellulite and back fat" and she hopes talking about her struggles will help other women.







Speaking to Harper's Bazaar UK magazine: "I've always been very honest in sharing the insecurities I have. Cellulite, back fat.



"It opened a door for other women to share their insecurities. If we all feel the same way, why are we stressing about it? I've never gone to therapy but having these conversations really does help."



And Ashley said she has had to work harder for her success in the industry because of her size.



She explained: "I had to work harder than everybody else because of my size.



"I've always had to suck it up. If you're the kind of person who's never been glamorised in fashion then you have to justify why you're meant to be there through your efforts. Has it been hard? I'd prefer to say that it's been rewarding.



"I started using the term curvy, not because I am no longer part of the plus-size community, but because body positivity is a broader community than we can imagine."



However, Ashley no longer takes negative comments on board and prefers to focus on the positive.



She said: "I listen to my fans and I value their feedback. I disregard the haters. Their words are meant to hurt me."



Meanwhile, although the star hopes to eventually start a family with her husband Justin Ervin, who she married in 2010, she wants to focus on her career for now.



Ashley said: "Kids are just not on my radar. Not now. Eventually, yes. I've been married for nine years in August but I feel like I'm still too young to have them. I've got too many businesses still to build."