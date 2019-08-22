Ashley Graham Shows Off Baby Bump in New Nude Photo

And Ashley Graham, 31, showcased her blossoming baby bump as she posed in nothing but a white robe on Instagram on Wednesday during her idyllic breakaway to St Barths.

The American model protected her modesty by placing her hands over her chest while her burgeoning bump took centre stage as she posed for a photo at Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa.

The striking runway star left her brunette locks in a tousled style while she draped the white rob with blue pipping detail around her.

Captioning the shot, the mother-to-be penned: "Practicing some serious self care and feeling grateful for an hour and a half of massage bliss @lebarthelemy".

Her glowing photo comes a day after she shared a video of herself napping while cradling her growing bump during a day by the beach.

'Naps are a new non-negotiable,' she wrote alongside the video, revealing she was enjoying a mini baby-moon.

Ashley took to Instagram last week to reveal she's pregnant with her first child with husband Justin Ervin, 30, on the couple's ninth wedding anniversary.

The loved-up couple posed for a video for her eight million followers on social media to announce the happy news.

Wearing a green ribbed mini dress in the video, Ashley couldn't contain her delight as the camera panned out to expose her growing baby bump.

As the video finally adjusted to show her pregnant belly, the couple screamed 'surprise!' before sharing a sweet kiss.

'Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,' Ashley captioned it. 'It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!'

'Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better.'

Justin made sure to share the happy news with his followers and posted a photo holding an ultrasound of their unborn.

'To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham. 'These 9 years have played out like a lifetime.

'I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us...'

The couple did not share any information about when their first child is due, however Ashley's post was quickly flooded with comments from well-wishers, including A-listers like Reese Witherspoon and Emily Ratajkowski.

The Nebraska-native and her director hubby met at church in 2009 and were later married in 2010.

Ashley's incredible modeling career began after she was scouted while shopping at a mall in Omaha in 2000 and she later signed a deal to be represented by Wilhelmina Models in 2001.

She's remained a leader in the body positivity movement and was the first size 16 model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016.