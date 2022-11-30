Ashley Graham suffers postpartum hair loss

American model, Ashley Graham announced to her followers on Tuesday with a series of snaps she shared on Instagram that she is suffering postpartum hair loss.

And the 34 year old shared pictures of her hairline showing that her baby hairs are growing, and displayed the progress of hair growth from various angles.

ٍٍShe captioned the post, 'I mean at least it's growing #postpartumhairloss.'

Ashley shares three children with her husband Justin Ervin, the pair are parents to son Isaac,6 , and twins Malachi and Roman, 10 months.

In May 2021, she revealed that her "whole hairline fell out" four months after giving birth to her first child.

'My hair's falling out in clumps what am I doing?' and then I realized it's actually a thing. My skin got a bit irritated as well, and I had a little bit of rosacea that I had to combat."

Ashley is known for being a body positivity advocate, she said: ''I’ve learned it's OK if the journey to love the skin you're in is more complex that you could ever have imagined.''

''Even now, if I'm completely honest, I go in waves. I am still not entirely comfortable in my body, no matter my own body positivity advocacy. There are days where I look at myself and I say, 'There's nothing you can't handle. There's nothing you can't do.' Then I look at the stretch marks that still exist and will forever exist on my stomach, and I think, 'God why did you have to go up above my belly button? I'm a lingerie model for God's sake.''

''This is not what lingerie models look like.' But then I remind myself, 'Well, I've never been the norm of what a typical lingerie model looks like.''

