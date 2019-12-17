Assala Breaks Her Silence and Explains Why She Will Not Address Her Marriage Issues in Public (Video)

For the first time, Syrian songstress Assala Nasri explained the reasons for not addressing her marriage issues in public, as there have been numerous reports suggesting she separated from her husband Tarek Alarian.

In an exclusive interview with The Insider Bilarabi, Assala said that it is impossible for her to accept any offense to any member of her family.

"Anything that concerns me, whether it is a feeling or a sensation, and it does not relate to any of the following parties; my husband, my children, my mother, my siblings or my friends, as long as it feels special to me, I feel with confident to say it."

She continued:

"But it is impossible for me to speak about something that belongs to or touches any person from the parties that I mentioned earlier, and I always sincerely express everything related to Assala, only because I am made by the public and I am public property".

Separation rumors of Assala and Tarek Alarian have been at the forefront for about two months now, to the point that some followers expected the announcement of Assala's divorce to be just a matter of time.

The rumors continue despite the fact that she considers the issue between her and her husband to be just a normal dispute, as she emphasized in previous statements.

The public also announced on social media several days ago the divorce of the couple, but Assala and Tarek stayed silent and did not deny the news.