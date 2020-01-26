Assala Is Interjected in Nancy's Case.. How Did She Respond?

  1. Home
Published January 26th, 2020 - 07:59 GMT
Syrian singer Assala Nasri broke her silence regarding the news that was circulated about what was attributed to her on the case of storming the villa of Lebanese artist Nancy Ajram, which ended with killing intruder Mohammed Al-Mousa by Nancy's husband Fadi Al Hachem.

Assala said: "I did not express any opinion regarding the issues discussed, just because I do not want to interfere as I am being indulged in my own case, my work and my family. My love for you and good evening."

Several pages through social media platforms published a story that Assala Nasri directed fingers against Nancy Ajram and her husband for the premeditated murder of the Syrian youth who worked for them, Mohammed Al-Mousa, and attributed a statement to Assala: "What is hidden is even greater."

According to followers, some are trying to get the name of Assala with statements about the issue that has occupied public opinion in the past weeks.


