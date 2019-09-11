Khaled, Time for a Shave! Assala Posts Odd Picture of Her Eldest Son

Syrian singer Assala Nasri surprised her followers by posting a strange image of her eldest son Khaled, where he appeared to covering his chin with shaving cream.





Assala expressed her pride of her son who became a man by commenting: "We only know that our children grew up in critical situations".

She added: "May be in the whole world I cannot find someone of the sweetness of his words and the warmth of his feelings. He takes care of everything. It is not enough for children to be grown and become men in form, they must be grown with responsibility and giving and sympathy. May God preserve my love, protect you and save the children of all people".

Many interacted with Nasri's post, including Saudi presenter Lojain Omran who commented: "Well raised. may God protect him for you my darling and let him grow up in front of your eyes to be your source of compassion and safety and peace of mind and raise your head like you raised his head and always rejoice him and his brothers''.

The Egyptian actress Ayten Amer also wrote: "The picture is wonderful".