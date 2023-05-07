Assala shuts up her son live on air

ALBAWABA - Asala jokingly shuts up her son during an interview with ET Bil Arabi.

Syrian artist Asala Nasri embarrassed her son live on air during an interview amid her Cairo concert.

The press asked her son, Khaled Al-Dhahabi, about the documentary he was preparing for her, to which Asala replied that he was doing this as a surprise to her.

But Khaled interrupted his mother, to say that he would not say any details about the matter because it was a surprise. Asala replied jokingly: "Chill, they are asking me, shut up for a second."

Khaled stayed quiet and laughed.

The singer realized what she said then commented: "Now I'm gonna go viral and people will say I'm terrible to my children."

Khaled responded: "you spoil us too much."

The video sparked a lot of controversy on social media, as some stated that she should not talk to her son that way in front of the cameras, even if it was a matter of humor.