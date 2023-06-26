Assala wears bathrobe to brother's wedding

ِALBAWABA - Singer Assala Nasri attended her brother's wedding and disappointed her fans with her outfit.

Assala Nasri was among the attendees at her brother, Anas Nasri's wedding to Nihal Badr, and wore a purple outfit that many of her fans associated with the look of a bathrobe.

Assala Nasri's daughter, Sham Al Zahabi shared on her Instagram series of pictures from the wedding, she wrote: "Celebrating our precious prince Anoos getting married to the beautiful Nehal very special day for us today."

Assala wore a dark purple dress, with a dramatic design that looked like a bathrobe to some, the gown had a knot from the waist area and ended with a pink Tulle.

The singer had her tresses tied up to show off her makeup, and facial features.

Assala got criticized for her choice of outfit, and fans were not happy with her style on Anas' special day.

One user wrote: "It is like she is wearing bed sheets." Another commented: "What the hell is she wearing? She never knows how to dress, I wonder who chooses her outfits for her."