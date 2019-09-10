Assi El Hallani Fell off His Horse.. What's His Health Condition?

Lebanese singer Assi El Hallani had an accident yesterday in the afternoon, causing him to suffer from bruises after falling from his horse.





He was immediately taken to Rayak hospital in the Bekaa valley in Lebanon, where he underwent comprehensive medical tests, said his manager Majed al-Hellani, who confirmed that Abu Al-Walid's situation is stable.

Majed told An-Nahar newspaper that Assi suffered a broken finger in his left hand, but his condition is stable, and there is no validity of what is being circulated about his health situation being critical.