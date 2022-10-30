  1. Home
Atatürk trailer is officially out

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published October 30th, 2022 - 09:44 GMT
On Friday, the Turkish media published the first trailer of the series 'Atatürk', coinciding with the Republic Day celebrations, October 29.

According to Turkish news sources, Atatürk is produced by Lanistar Media, Saner Ayyar and Hakan Karamahmoudoglu, and starring the famous Turkish actor Aras Bulut İynemli, who will play the role of the character Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

The famous series Atatürk will be shown to the public on TV screens at the beginning of 2023.

 

