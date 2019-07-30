August at The Laughter Factory: TRYP by Wyndham

Ro Campbell, Scott Bennett and Dave Fulton are the latest names to light up The Laughter Factory’s August marquee. Described as a “wrecking ball of a show,” this renewed line-up is worth penciling into your calendars. Catch them perform at TRYP by Wyndham on 15 August.



Australian comic Ro Campbell is a masterful storyteller who has refined his craft with diligent appearances at comedy nights worldwide. He’s an Edinburgh Fringe Festival veteran with writing credits on television and radio shows. Scott Bennett’s star has rapidly risen in the UK comedy circuit since 2009. Even now, his talent is in high demand across the country thanks to his sharp wit and dry observations. Last but not least is Dave Fulton who joined stand-up in the early days of David Letterman and comedy clubs. His career has taken him across the world, from Australia and Kazakhstan to Tokyo and now Dubai.

Date 15 August 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue TRYP by Wyndham Telephone +971 50 878 6728 Ticket price AED140-160 Admission 9pm Website http://www.thelaughterfactory.com/