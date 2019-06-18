Avengers: Endgame Win Best Movie at The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Marvel's Avengers: Endgame won Best Movie at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards which aired on Monday.





Endgame won over BlacKkKlansman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Us. Men in Black: International star Tessa Thompson presented the award for Best Movie.

Endgame director Anthony Russo accepted the award and presented video speeches from stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man.) The duo thanked fans, late Marvel writer and creator Stan Lee, and Russo.

Endgame also won Best Hero for Downey and Best Villain for Josh Brolin, who portrayed the all-powerful Thanos.

HBO's Game of Thrones took home the Golden Popcorn trophy for Best Show over Big Mouth, Riverdale, Schitt's Creek and The Haunting of Hill House.

Elisabeth Moss earned the award for Best Performance in a Show for her role as June/Offred in The Handmaid's Tale.

All of the nominees were women including Emilia Clarke for Game of Thrones, Gina Rodriguez for Jane the Virgin and Kiernan Shipka for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Lady Gaga, who was not present at the award show, won Best Performance in a Movie for her role as Ally in A Star is Born.

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, of Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before, won Best Kiss.

The pair accepted the award together and thanked fans for their support of the film.

"Kiss who you want to kiss, love who you want to love, and don't let anyone tell you otherwise," Condor said onstage before Centineo thanked Condor's lips.

Centineo also won the award for Breakthrough Performance for his role in To All the Boys I've Love Before.