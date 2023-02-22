Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun break-up

ALBAWABA - Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun split less than a year after announcing engagement.

Avril Lavigne and her fiance Mod Sun ended their romance officially.

A source told People magazine that the singer and the musician have been in an on and off relationship for the past two months.

The pair first got linked in 2021 and was last spotted together at the Pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles California.

Awkay! Avril Lavigne & Tyga spotted hugging at NOBU after having dinner with friends in LA. If you recall, Avril dated Brody Jenner, Kylie & Kendall’s brother and Tyga dated Kylie! (📷: @BackGrid) pic.twitter.com/pxdjmaucZx — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 21, 2023

But it is rumored that Lavigne is not a single woman, as she was recently seen out with rapper Tyga eating at Nobu restaurant and hugging.

Despite the rumors, a source claimed that Tyga and Lavigne are just friends and nothing more.



The rocker was previously married to Derryck Whibley and Chad Kroeger.