Avril Lavigne and Tyga confirm their romance

ALBAWABA - Singer Avril Lavigne and rapper Tyga just confirmed they are dating during a Paris Fashion Week event.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga just went PDA with their romance as they confirmed dating rumors on Monday during a Paris Fashion Week event, the pair were seen kissing and holding hands in public at he Mugler x Hunter Schafer party.

Tyga & Avril Lavigne at Paris fashion show pic.twitter.com/kHYD4npzmZ — HIPHOP CROWN NATION (@hiphopcnation) March 1, 2023

Rapper Tyga had his arms around his new girlfriend's neck, and the pair were all smiles as they kissed in front of a lot of people and cameras.

And just last week, Tyga, and Lavigne attended a Leonardo DiCaprio-hosted party together last week, and were also spotted on several dates together.

Lavigne looks healthy and all smiles in her new relationship with the rapper, and the new relationship comes just weeks after she ended her relationship with her Fiance, Mod Sun.

According to Mod Sun, the breakup came as a surprise to him.