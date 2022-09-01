Avril Lavigne Gets Her Own Star At The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Singer and songwriter, Avril Lavigne, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

The Canadian singer-songwriter exclusively admitted to Fox News Digital that she had no idea she would receive this honor when she started her music career at the age of 16. She described her first trip to the renowned boulevard when she was a young woman who had just quit high school to pursue a career as a singer.

Avril Lavigne brought a picture of herself from that trip, which she was wearing in the identical sweater she wore for the ceremony. "To be honest, receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today is a complete dream come true; I can't believe it. When I was 16 years old, I made my first journey to Los Angeles and Hollywood, and here is a picture of me from that trip.''

She added: ''My favorite hoodie from high school was what I was wearing, she remarked. "I never in a million years thought I would be a star, and I feel really privileged and grateful and I'm thrilled to be doing music still today," the performer said.

She received a standing ovation from her buddy and fellow artist Machine Gun Kelly while speaking with Fox News Digital about the celebration. He declared that he is still trying to make music that has the same effect on listeners as her songs do.

He also praised Lavigne for her commitment to being honest with her followers, stating she never puts on a show and is always simply her true self. He said, "She is so much more than just an image and truly is a rock star.

According to Fox News Avril Lavigne also discussed how significant it was to be able to honor Shania Twain, a legendary figure in country music, at the recent ACM Honors. She remembered how wonderful it was to play with Mark Twain and how that performance helped her advance in her career when she was just 14 years old.

"I recently attended the ACM Honors. Shania Twain's song "No One Needs to Know" was performed after Lavigne presented her with the Poet Award. When I was 14 years old, I joined her on stage to sing. I won a competition run by a nearby radio station to perform with her. Of course, that helped a lot and spread the word about me.

Avril Lavigne signed a recording contract with Arista Records at the age of 16 for the release of two albums. Let Go, her 2002 debut studio album, is a Canadian artist's best-selling record of the twenty-first century.

Written By: Lara AlNimri