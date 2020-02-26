Awkward! Ashley Graham Pumps Breast Milk in an Uber

And the 32-year-old proved to be a master at multitasking, when she posted a video of herself on Instagram pumping breast milk during an Uber

ride on Tuesday afternoon.

'First pump in an Uber...ever so slightly awkward,' captioned Graham, who welcomed her son Isaac back in January.

Graham shares her darling one-month-old boy with her film director husband Justin Ervin.

The five-second clip put Graham's chest in clear view with one breast attached to her pump.

​

​

The model made a series of hilarious faces as the sound of her pump rivaled the car's radio.

Graham looked to be wearing a black blazer layered over and blue and white striped tie-wrap top.

Her face, rocking a quirky Instagram filter, looked noticeably makeup free.

On Monday, the new mom could not help but post a picture of her little one fast asleep on her chest.

​

'Isaac loves naps on mama,' she captioned her Instagram Story.

Graham has enjoyed giving her 10.5million the inside scoop on her day-to-day life since the birth of Isaac on January 18.

In an Instagram snap on Sunday, she shared a picture of herself catching up with messages on her phone, while her son fed.

Ashley was sat on her bed in her underwear and appeared to be checking her emails while her newborn nursed.

'Multitasking Sunday,' toted the plus-size model.

The 32-year-old star has been candid about her first few weeks as a mom and recently revealed disposable underwear is her 'favorite' piece of clothing since giving birth to her little one.

She wrote on Instagram: 'Raise your hand if you didn't know you'd be changing your own diapers too... After all these years in fashion I never could've guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are!

​

'No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through.

'I wanted to show you guys that it's not all rainbows and butterflies! It's been tough. It's unbelievable the obstacles we still face talking about what women really go through.'

And Ashley previously admitted she feels 'grateful' after becoming a first time mother.

Posting a picture of herself breastfeeding her son, she wrote: 'I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, "Now we're family forever."

'I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this amazing community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is.'