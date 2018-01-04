Ayten Amer Escapes Fire, 24 Hours After Getting Married

The Egyptian beauty had created waves on the social media a few hours ago by sharing photos of her husband, Mohammed Iz Al-Arab. (Source: @aytenamer - Instagram)

Egyptian actress Ayten Amer escaped unhurt when a fire broke out in her house just 24 hours after getting married.



Fortunately, her mother woke up on time and any human casualty or damage to the property was averted.

The Egyptian beauty had created waves on the social media a few hours ago by sharing photos of her husband, Mohammed Iz Al-Arab.

She drew the attention of thousands of social media fans by sharing her husband’s photos on Twitter and by praising his looks.

In one of her tweets, she urged her husband — a photography director — to take advantage of his “good looks” by launching a career as an actor.

She also tweeted that she did not mind girls praising her husband’s personality and trusted him.

Amer’s entertaining tweets did not last long, however. The tone of her tweets completely changed within a few hours as she shared the news about the blaze.