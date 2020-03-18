Aziz Maraka Announces an Online 'live Facebook' Concert

The entire world is changing as the Coronavirus spreads and the situation is getting more and more serious. Countries with relatively lower rates of positive cases are starting to learn from others that are in the midst of a full-blown crisis; schools, universities, and gyms have been shut down, businesses are starting to have employees work from home, events and flights are being canceled, and people are staying at home to decrease the danger of contagion.

Of course, that would make no difference if people consider this time as vacation and continue to go out in crowded places. That’s why people are encouraged to stay at home, read, watch movies, spend time with family, etc. In an awesome move that would help entertain people at home, many artists locally, regionally, and internationally are starting to organize live online performances for their fans to encourage them to stay home and not get bored while doing it.