'Bachelor in Paradise' Renewed for Season 8

Bachelor in Paradise will return for an eighth season.

ABC said in a press release Thursday that it renewed the dating reality series for Season 8.

The season will follow breakout fan favorites from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette as they take a second (or third) chance at finding love.

"They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing," an official description reads.

Season 7 ended with three engagements -- Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, and Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn. Amabile and Pitt and Braasch and Pepin are still together.

It's the announcement you've been waiting for... 🏝🦀☀️ #BachelorInParadise is headed back to the beach for another season! pic.twitter.com/WJgyeYBEGL — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) April 7, 2022

In addition, several couples, including Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin, and Brendan Morais and Pieper James reconnected after the show and are now dating.

ABC has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 8.

The Bachelorette will also return for a 19th season in July. The season will feature two Bachelorettes -- Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, who were both contestants in Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor.