Backstreet Boys Announce They Are extending Their DNA World Tour

The Backstreet Boys have extended their DNA World Tour to include a second tip to North America.

The boy band will be kicking things off on July 10 at the Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, N.Y., before they wrap things up on Oct. 9 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday through Live Nation.

The Backstreet Boys previously toured North America last summer in support of their latest album, DNA.

"We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans," member AJ McLean said in a statement.

"We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can't wait to take this show on the road again this summer," he continued.